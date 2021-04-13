Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 1,221.1% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,563,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMNPQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 49,757,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,466. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Immune Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis.

