Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Short Interest Down 71.2% in March

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,645,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Immune Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 439,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,847. Immune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,560.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Immune Therapeutics alerts:

About Immune Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.