Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Short Interest Down 71.2% in March

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,645,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Immune Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 439,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,847. Immune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,560.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.04.
About Immune Therapeutics
Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.