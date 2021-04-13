ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.11. 18,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,519,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.