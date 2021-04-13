IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the March 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISVLF opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. IMPACT Silver has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

