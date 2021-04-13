IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the March 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ISVLF opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. IMPACT Silver has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65.
About IMPACT Silver
