Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.68

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.68 and traded as high as $21.56. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 143,707 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 80.56%.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.