Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.
IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.82.
TSE:IMO traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,622. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.26 billion and a PE ratio of -12.51.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
