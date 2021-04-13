Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.82.

TSE:IMO traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,622. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.26 billion and a PE ratio of -12.51.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.5247588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

