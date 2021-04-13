Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Short Interest Down 91.4% in March

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the March 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,069,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Inception Mining stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Tuesday. 1,285,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Inception Mining has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Inception Mining Company Profile

Inception Mining, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Clavo Rico mine located on the 200-hectare Clavo Rico Concession, is which located in southern Honduras.

