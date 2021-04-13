Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Short Interest Down 91.4% in March

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the March 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,069,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Inception Mining stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Tuesday. 1,285,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Inception Mining has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
Inception Mining Company Profile
