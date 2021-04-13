Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incitec Pivot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Incitec Pivot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

INCZY traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451. Incitec Pivot has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

