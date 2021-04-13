Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incitec Pivot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Incitec Pivot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

INCZY traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451. Incitec Pivot has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

