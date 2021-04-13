Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Hits $6.96 on Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.96 or 0.00011061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00258637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.85 or 0.00668541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,690.77 or 0.99586508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $572.64 or 0.00909652 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

