Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,700 shares, an increase of 291.2% from the March 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,373,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Indoor Harvest stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 14,275,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,190,914. Indoor Harvest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Indoor Harvest alerts:

Indoor Harvest Company Profile

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation in the United States. It develops proprietary high pressure aeroponic cultivation system designs, as well as flood and drain, and floating raft designs for cannabis and other agriculture products.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Indoor Harvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indoor Harvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.