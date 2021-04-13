Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,700 shares, an increase of 291.2% from the March 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,373,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Indoor Harvest stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 14,275,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,190,914. Indoor Harvest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Indoor Harvest Company Profile
