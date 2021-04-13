Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 964.3% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 49,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,697. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.51.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile
