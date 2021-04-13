Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of IFNNY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.