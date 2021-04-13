Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IFNNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
Shares of IFNNY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
