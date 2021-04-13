ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ING. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.
NYSE ING traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. 324,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,600,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
