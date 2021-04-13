ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ING. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE ING traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. 324,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,600,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

