Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Ingles Markets worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $128,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMKTA stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $65.65.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

