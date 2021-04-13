Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Update

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 660.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:INTI remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,979. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company that discovers, develops, and plans to commercialize therapeutics to inhibit the progression of cancerous and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation.

