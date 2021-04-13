Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading 8% Higher

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price traded up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.44. 830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 148,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

