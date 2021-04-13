Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Down 94.2% in March

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the March 15th total of 401,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.3 days.

IPHYF remained flat at $$4.42 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

