InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 259.6% in March

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, an increase of 259.6% from the March 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,761,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
INND remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 324,246,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,504,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
