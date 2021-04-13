InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 259.6% in March

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, an increase of 259.6% from the March 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,761,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INND remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 324,246,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,504,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements, and proprietary CDB oil for treating tinnitus.

