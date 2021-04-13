Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.90

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 1257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -619.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $762,316.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,767.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,841 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,759 over the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Inogen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,805,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Inogen by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 99,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

