Insider Buying: Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Buys 11,900 Shares of Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) insider Andrew Davies bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £32,725 ($42,755.42).
CHG traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 276 ($3.61). The stock had a trading volume of 132,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 269.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 271.92. Chemring Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 181.80 ($2.38) and a one year high of GBX 319.50 ($4.17). The firm has a market cap of £780.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71.
Chemring Group Company Profile
