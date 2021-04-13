Insider Buying: Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Buys 11,900 Shares of Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) insider Andrew Davies bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £32,725 ($42,755.42).

CHG traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 276 ($3.61). The stock had a trading volume of 132,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 269.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 271.92. Chemring Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 181.80 ($2.38) and a one year high of GBX 319.50 ($4.17). The firm has a market cap of £780.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

