Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases 2 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy bought 2 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,620 ($86.49) per share, with a total value of £132.40 ($172.98).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total value of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Tom Brophy acquired 3 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,530 ($85.31) per share, with a total value of £195.90 ($255.94).

CRDA stock traded up GBX 60 ($0.78) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,630 ($86.62). 181,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,311.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,331.82. The firm has a market cap of £9.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.44. Croda International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4,390 ($57.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) per share. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRDA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Croda International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,268.18 ($68.83).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

