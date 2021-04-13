Insider Buying: Dignity plc (LON:DTY) Insider Purchases 844 Shares of Stock

Dignity plc (LON:DTY) insider Andrew Judd acquired 844 shares of Dignity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 607 ($7.93) per share, with a total value of £5,123.08 ($6,693.34).

LON:DTY traded up GBX 56 ($0.73) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 700 ($9.15). 112,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. Dignity plc has a 12 month low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 759 ($9.92). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 600.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 589.85. The firm has a market cap of £350.18 million and a PE ratio of -13.62.

Dignity plc

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

