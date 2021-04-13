Insider Buying: Dignity plc (LON:DTY) Insider Purchases 844 Shares of Stock

Dignity plc (LON:DTY) insider Andrew Judd acquired 844 shares of Dignity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 607 ($7.93) per share, with a total value of £5,123.08 ($6,693.34).
LON:DTY traded up GBX 56 ($0.73) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 700 ($9.15). 112,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. Dignity plc has a 12 month low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 759 ($9.92). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 600.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 589.85. The firm has a market cap of £350.18 million and a PE ratio of -13.62.
About Dignity
Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Dignity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dignity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.