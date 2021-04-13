Insider Buying: Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider John Chan purchased 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,700.00 ($29,785.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Finbar Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

