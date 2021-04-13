Insider Buying: IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX) Senior Officer Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX) Senior Officer Dana Matzen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$15,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,340.

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies stock remained flat at $C$0.66 during trading on Tuesday. 133,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$73.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.66.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

