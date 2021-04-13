Insider Buying: IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX) Senior Officer Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX) Senior Officer Dana Matzen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$15,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,340.
Shares of IntelGenx Technologies stock remained flat at $C$0.66 during trading on Tuesday. 133,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$73.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.66.
IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile
