Insider Buying: IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) VP Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) VP Dana Matzen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $12,250.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGXT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 984,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.47. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

