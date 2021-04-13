Insider Buying: Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Acquires 962 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes acquired 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,010.10 ($1,319.70).

Nicholas Moakes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Nicholas Moakes bought 4,809 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £5,001.36 ($6,534.31).

Shares of JEFI stock traded up GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 105 ($1.37). The company had a trading volume of 180,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,517. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Company Profile

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.