Insider Buying: Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Martin Marino bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,700.

MBX traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.61. The company had a trading volume of 471,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,259. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$66.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry.

