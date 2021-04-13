Insider Buying: Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Martin Marino bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,700.
MBX traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.61. The company had a trading volume of 471,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,259. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$66.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Microbix Biosystems Company Profile
