Insider Buying: Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Daniel John Blondal acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.70 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,509,500.

Shares of Nano One Materials stock traded down C$0.20 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.66. 339,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,499. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 20.26 and a quick ratio of 20.23. The company has a market cap of C$443.78 million and a P/E ratio of -66.57. Nano One Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.94 and a 1-year high of C$6.50.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$8.00 price objective on Nano One Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

