Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires 3,587 Shares of Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Arabella Cecil acquired 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £4,950.06 ($6,467.29).

Shares of OIT traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 135.15 ($1.77). The stock had a trading volume of 137,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,134. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The firm has a market cap of £118.91 million and a P/E ratio of -86.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.85.

