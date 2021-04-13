Insider Buying: Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Insider Acquires 720 Shares of Stock

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44).

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 1,455 ($19.01) on Tuesday. Polymetal International plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The firm has a market cap of £6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,458.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,627.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

POLY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,330 ($30.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,875.57 ($24.50).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

