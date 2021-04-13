Insider Buying: RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Purchases 1,998 Shares of Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 1,998 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $13,066.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,804.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 900 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,075.00.

Shares of RFIL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 49,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,476. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.34. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.56.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. Equities analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RFIL. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

