Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases 57 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Anneka Kingan bought 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £148.77 ($194.37).

Anneka Kingan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Anneka Kingan acquired 59 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £151.04 ($197.33).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Anneka Kingan acquired 56 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($196.08).

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 259.17 ($3.39) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 250.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.09. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a market cap of £647.93 million and a PE ratio of 16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.78%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

