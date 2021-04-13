Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells 8,468 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.15, for a total transaction of $2,668,690.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $157,590.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $526,286.25.

On Monday, February 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.17, for a total transaction of $1,150,370.50.

NYSE ANET traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.33. 360,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,227. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $326.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.