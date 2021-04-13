Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ADP traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.92. 1,957,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,290. The firm has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.22. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,271,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $261,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 160,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,215,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.