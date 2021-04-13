Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ADP traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.92. 1,957,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,290. The firm has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.22. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,271,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $261,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 160,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,215,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
