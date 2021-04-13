Insider Selling: Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Sells 58,014 Shares of Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$252,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at C$335,250.15.

Richard Norman Zimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$260,689.80.

CS stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 940,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,705. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.00. Capstone Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CS. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.43.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

