Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells 182,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere sold 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $16,243,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dan Fougere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Dan Fougere sold 150,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $15,436,500.00.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,551. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average of $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,163.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

