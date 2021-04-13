Insider Selling: EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Senior Officer Sells 9,300 Shares of Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Senior Officer Christina Cepeliauskas sold 9,300 shares of EMX Royalty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.04, for a total value of C$37,569.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$514,508.31.

Shares of EMX stock traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,796. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.93. The company has a market cap of C$327.23 million and a PE ratio of -53.47. EMX Royalty Co. has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$4.83.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

