Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CFO Sells 20,328 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 20,328 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,426,146.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,248.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.28. 35,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,699. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

