Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director James P. Lederer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total transaction of $852,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ENTG stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $118.28. 35,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,699. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.75. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.
