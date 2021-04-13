Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director James P. Lederer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total transaction of $852,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $118.28. 35,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,699. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.75. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

