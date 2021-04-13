Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells 16,262 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Corey Rucci sold 16,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,964,774.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,312.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Entegris stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.28. 35,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

