Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells 16,262 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Corey Rucci sold 16,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,964,774.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,312.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Entegris stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.28. 35,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.33.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.
