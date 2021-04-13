Insider Selling: Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $10,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.75. 1,145,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,244. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

