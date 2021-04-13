Insider Selling: Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FORD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,374. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.89% of Forward Industries worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

