Insider Selling: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) CFO Sells 46,100 Shares of Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $954,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 468,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. 295,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

