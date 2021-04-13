Insider Selling: Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sells 13,800 Shares of Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$146,910.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$442,328.84.

LUG traded up C$0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. Lundin Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$8.95 and a one year high of C$13.23. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -42.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.95.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$246.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.0190651 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUG shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

