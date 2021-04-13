Insider Selling: MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MYRG traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,298. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.