Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO Sells 5,179 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 5,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $343,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

R Bradley Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, R Bradley Gray sold 21,684 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,430,276.64.

On Wednesday, March 10th, R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32.

On Wednesday, January 20th, R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $1,808,500.00.

Shares of NSTG traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,547. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. On average, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,670,000 after acquiring an additional 845,805 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,062,000 after acquiring an additional 67,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 57,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

