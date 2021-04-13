Insider Selling: Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CFO Sells 120,342 Shares of Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel David Tempesta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00.

Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,878,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,374. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 528.50, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $53.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,670,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.57.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

