Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $82,540.00.

NRIX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 565,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

