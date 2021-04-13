Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) VP Sells 29,261 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ON traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,803,000. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,484 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

