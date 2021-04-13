Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.45. The company had a trading volume of 654,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,376. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 12.5% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in ResMed by 12.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in ResMed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ResMed by 12.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in ResMed by 367.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

